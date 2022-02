Joey Logano appears ready to begin the new NASCAR Cup Series schedule after taking the checkered flag in the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 6, the second time he's won the exhibition. The 31-year-old will attempt to win the first official race of the year when he gets behind the wheel for the 2022 Daytona 500 on Sunday. Logano had had strong performances in "The Great American Race" during his Cup Series career, winning in 2015 while finishing fourth at Daytona International Speedway in both 2018 and 2019.

