Judge allows brother's defamation suit against Mariah Carey to proceed but tosses most claims

By Brad Dress
The Hill
 4 days ago
© Associated Press/Evan Agostini

A New York judge on Tuesday allowed a defamation lawsuit filed by pop star Mariah Carey's brother against her to move forward but dropped all but two of its claims.

While the suit is moving forward, Justice Barbara Jaffe at the Supreme Court in Manhattan rejected most accusations in the lawsuit from Morgan Carey, who is suing over defamatory claims made against him in the singer's 2020 memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," according to Reuters.

The judge reportedly batted away seven passages in the book as defamatory claims, including one involving a situation where Morgan Carey was involved in a fight with his father that required police intervention.

Jaffe also dropped a claim against the publishers of the memoir because it wasn't established that the publishers knew Mariah Carey's claims were false or misleading.

Jaffe, however, said Morgan Carey can sue his sister over passages that suggested he sold cocaine and another implying he was in prison.

"The Meaning of Mariah Carey" had been well-received, with critics calling it surprisingly well-written and introspective.

The memoir delves into the singer's childhood trauma and clashes against her familial upbringing, as well as documenting her journey to become a pop superstar.

Carole Whitcomb
3d ago

can't get his own $$$ so going after sister's. man when this is over I hope she disown him.

The Hill

