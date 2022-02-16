State's share of online gaming revenue reached new high in January

Revenue generated for the state by online casino gaming continued its upward trend last month, reaching $3.4 million.

The new form of gaming, approved along with online and retail sports betting last year by the legislature and introduced in mid-October, had resulted in payments to the state of $2.5 million in November and $2.9 million in December.

Sports betting revenue in January resulted in payments to the state of $1.1 million, up slightly over December’s $930,000 in payments but below the $1.7 million paid in November.

Foxwoods Resort Casino outperformed its rival, taking in more than $11 million in gross online gaming revenue in January compared to Mohegan Sun’s $7.7 million. The casinos pay 18% of their gross online gaming revenue to the state. Foxwoods paid $2 million and Mohegan Sun, $1.4 million.

Foxwoods also handled more sports betting action in January, taking in $73.7 million in wagers, which resulted in $4.6 million in gross revenue. Mohegan Sun took in $62 million in wagers, good for $2.4 million in gross revenue.

The Connecticut Lottery Corp. took in $13.7 million in online sports wagers, generating gross revenue of $436,508. It took in another $8.7 million in wagers at nine retail locations, generating $825,369 in gross revenue.

The casinos and the lottery pay 13.75% of their gross sports betting revenue to the state. Foxwoods paid $635,480, Mohegan Sun paid $333,522 and the lottery paid $173,508.

Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun also reported their January slot-machine revenues this week.

Foxwoods kept $24 million after paying out prizes, a 1.9% decline from January 2021, when it kept $24.5 million. Mohegan kept $32.8 million, down 12.7% from the $37.6 million it kept a year ago.

The casinos pay 25% of the slots revenues to the state. Foxwoods paid $6 million and Mohegan Sun paid $8.2 million.