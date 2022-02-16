ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Here's two actions Congress can take now to make our communities safer

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojXhe_0eGflEbL00
© Associated Press/Brandon Wade

As reports first began to trickle out that a gunman had taken worshipers hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas during Shabbat services on Jan. 15, the nation watched in horror as a terrorist threatened one of America’s most sacrosanct activities: the practice of faith. Fortunately, this incident — described by President Biden as both a hate crime and an act of terrorism — ended without death or injury to the hostages.

But this fact should not be taken to minimize the fear that has reverberated through the Jewish community in its aftermath. Before the nation could even catch its breath after Colleyville, reports began to filter out of bomb threats targeting historically black colleges and universities.

These recent high-profile acts of hate come in the context of a historic surge in hate crimes and bias-motivated incidents, many of which never make the headlines. The FBI’s annual hate crimes report found a 13 percent increase in reported hate crimes in 2020 compared to the previous year and represented the highest total in almost two decades. This included a 49 percent increase in reported hate crimes targeting Black individuals as well as a significant increase in the number of reported anti-Asian American Pacific Islander hate crimes.

Hate crimes targeting the Jewish community made up nearly 60 percent of all religion-based hate crimes. What’s more, houses of worship across religions are a frequent target of hate crimes, according to FBI data. In the past five years, the FBI reported 1,443 hate crimes that took place in a church, synagogue, temple, or mosque. The increase in reported hate crimes in 2020 came even though the number of law enforcement agencies voluntarily providing data to the FBI declined for the third straight year. Experts agree that the hate crime data reported by the FBI likely is a significant undercount of the actual number of such crimes occurring annually.

Some of the same people who encourage hate are also America’s most deadly terrorists. according to a new ADL report, in 2021, extremists killed at least 29 people in the United States; 26 of these murders were committed by right-wing extremists. Even though 2021 saw far fewer extremist killings compared to 2015 through 2019, which ranged from 45 to 78 as a result of mass-casualty shooting sprees or other mass killings, the numbers are still in line with recent years once mass incidents are factored out.

While the frequency of hate-motivated attacks can make these incidents feel normal or inevitable, there is much more that policymakers can do to help prevent hate crimes and domestic terror attacks, and to reduce their impact when they happen.

First, policymakers must center the communities most impacted by hate crimes in the process of developing a comprehensive approach to hate crime prevention, incident response and supporting communities in the aftermath of an incident. Congress recently took one strong step forward by passing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which will make it easier to report hate crimes, such as through local reporting hotlines. But passing this legislation is only the beginning. To ensure that these programs are meaningfully implemented, Congress needs to fund their implementation. As of now it has not.

Sadly, we could see more violent attacks. That means that we must secure places of worship that have come to be targeted by these threats. The federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program was established to provide government funding to defray expenses that nonprofit organizations — including faith-based organizations like churches and synagogues — use to secure themselves, ranging from security cameras to active shooter training. Unfortunately, the funding Congress provided last year covered less than half of the funds that nonprofit organizations applied for.

Given the rise in hate and relative obscurity of the method by which funding is made available, there likely will be demand for far more funding in the coming years. Communities should not be expected to simply persevere — we need support to become more resilient. Congress should double the amount of funding available. Last year, there were approximately $400 million in applications for this program — doubling it from $180 million to $360 million is a simple step that Congress can take to increase security and ease community anxiety nationwide.

These funding streams are just two discrete approaches to addressing hate and violent extremism and Congress must continue to engage with impacted communities to develop a comprehensive strategy. But providing resources for communities to take matters into their own hands — to report hate, and to secure their own institutions — are direct, simple ways that Congress can help protect our communities now.

Chelsea Parsons is Director of Government Relations at ADL (the Anti-Defamation League).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Fox News quickly cuts away from Clinton speech as she attacks Trump’s Big Lie – despite hyping it for hours

Fox News appeared ready to broadcast Hillary Clinton’s speech to the New York state Democratic Party convention on Thursday, but those plans appeared to quickly change once the 2016 candidate actually began speaking.Commenters on Twitter noticed that the network cut away from coverage of her speech while Ms Clinton was in the middle of a blistering attack on Donald Trump and the Republican Party, where she declared that the GOP supported rioters who battled police officers and sought to conduct an insurrection.New York state, she said in the address seconds before being cut off by Fox’s Martha MacCallum, must...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Colleyville, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Colleyville, TX
Government
Colleyville, TX
Society
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
MILITARY
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Fbi#Security Camera#Shabbat#Jewish#Anti Asian
Fox News

Kyiv mayor pleads with US, Germany over threat of Russian invasion: 'We can't defend our country'

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, pleaded with the U.S. and Germany telling them, "We can’t defend our country" from Russia. At the closing of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko addressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and said Kyiv needs "defensive weapons" to protect itself from its mammoth neighbor.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Dem strategist who backed Biden in 2020 says he 'deserves a primary challenger' in 2024

Democratic strategist Michael Starr Hopkins is calling for President Biden to face a primary challenge ahead of the 2024 election. Hopkins began his column by using Biden's words against him when the president said "I view myself as a bridge, not as anything else" on the campaign trail in 2020 and cited a recent poll showing over half of Democratic-leaning voters want to see another candidate at the top of the ticket, despite various accomplishments like the passing of COVID relief and the infrastructure bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
The Hill

The Hill

481K+
Followers
58K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy