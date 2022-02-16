EPC boys basketball championship preview: Nazareth vs Parkland players to watch, what to expect, and game predictions

Nazareth's Joseph Adames tries to keep possession of the ball against Pocono Mountain West in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference semifinals on Monday at PPL Center in Allentown. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

The last time Nazareth won a boys basketball league championship was 2010.

The Blue Eagles star that season was Chuck Dibilio, who led his team to the Lehigh Valley Conference title with wins over Liberty — and future Villanova and NBA player Darrun Hilliard — in the semis and Allen, featuring future St. Francis record-breaker and professional player Jalen Cannon, in the title game.

A dozen years later, Nazareth is still eliminating star players in league playoff games.

The Blue Eagles beat Bethlehem Catholic and its star Edixon Gomez last week in the quarterfinals and Pocono Mountain West and Eastern Pennsylvania Conference MVP Christian Fermin in Monday night’s semifinals.

And while there are no big names on its roster, Nazareth has compiled one of the best records in area basketball by sharing the ball and getting balanced scoring from its starting lineup and bench.

In the Blue Eagles’ 67-56 win over West on Monday night, four players had nine points or more and five had at least one 3-pointer.

It’s that kind of balance that will be needed if Nazareth is going to beat Parkland in the EPC championship game set for 8 p.m. Thursday at PPL Center.

Parkland ended Nazareth’s season in the District 11 6A quarterfinals last year and the Blue Eagles have used that defeat as motivation through a successful spring, summer, fall, and regular season that has led to what might be considered one of the biggest nights in program history.

“We’ve been growing as the season has gone on,” veteran coach Joe Arndt said. “We were banged up a little bit earlier in the year, but now everybody’s healthy and we’re getting a nice mix. We were going 10 or 11 deep and now we’ve got that rotation down to about seven or eight and we’re playing good defense. That’s going to be the key.”

Scoring balance is another key. Nazareth is led by CJ Santos, who averages 13.4 points per game and Ryan Kresge is next at 11.8, but five other players — Mason Kuehner, Jayden and Jonathan Alexander, Chase Skrapits, and Joseph Adams — all average between 6 and 10 points.

Pocono Mountain West coach Rich Williams had nothing but praise for the Blue Eagles after his team lost to them for the second time this season.

“They’re well-coached and they’re good; they have really good players,” Williams said. “They have so many good shooters. Bill Parcells used to say that you are what your record says you are and we’re 0-2 against them, so they’re better than us right now.”

But Parkland has been better against Nazareth for many years. The Trojans have won five straight in the series and 21 of the last 22 meetings since Dibilio helped the Blue Eagles string four wins in a row from 2009-11.

Trojans coach Andy Stephens wasn’t available for his team’s 66-59 win over Nazareth on Dec. 17, but has great respect for the Blue Eagles and Arndt.

“They’re well-coached and playing really well right now,” Stephens said.

Despite its abundance of success over the years, including eight District 11 titles and a trip to the state finals in 2004, the Trojans have won just four league titles, the latest coming in 2016.

“We always say we want to get to this point, and if the kids come out and things fall in our favor and you win, it’s great and hopefully that’s what will happen,” Stephens said. “But you want to give yourself a chance and now we’re here, we’re going to do our best to win the championship. You don’t want to put any extra pressure on the kids, but we’re excited for the opportunity.”

Nazareth (No. 5 seed, 19-4, 12-4 EPC) vs. Parkland (No. 3, 17-7, 13-3)

When/where: 8 p.m. Thursday, PPL Center

At stake: The top seed in the upcoming District 11 Class 6A tournament.

NAZARETH BLUE EAGLES

Coach: Joe Arndt (18th season, 202-219).

Players to watch: Joseph Adames (5-11, Sr. G) 10.1 ppg; Jonathan Alexander (6-1, Sr. G) 8.7 ppg; Jayden Alexander (6-1, Sr. G) 6.1 ppg; CJ Santos (6-3, Sr. G-F) 13.4 ppg; Ryan Kresge (6-5, Sr. G-F) 11.8 ppg; Mason Kuehner (5-10, So. G) 5.9 ppg; Chase Skrapits (6-1, Sr. G) 7.4 ppg.

About the Blue Eagles: Making their second EPC tournament appearance after losing to Becahi 57-55 in the 2019 semis on a buzzer-beater by Justin Paz. Advanced with a 67-56 semifinal win over Pocono Mountain West in a game in which they made 10 3-pointers. Sophomore Mason Kuehner had four 3s, all in the first quarter when Nazareth raced out to a 25-17 lead and never looked back. In the previous loss at Parkland, Santos had 18 points and Jon Alexander 14, but the Blue Eagles were hurt by a 4-point second quarter that allowed Parkland to build a 30-17 halftime lead. They missed 12 foul shots and had just four 3s in that game. Nazareth has won 10 in a row since a 73-72 loss to Northampton on Jan. 18. The Blue Eagles have made 153 3-pointers and given up 114. They shoot 64.9% from the foul line and average 65 points per game and allow 52.5.

PARKLAND TROJANS

Coach: Andy Stephens (14th season at Parkland, 253-110; 328-146 in 18 seasons overall).

Players to watch: Matt Bauer (6-3 Sr. F) 7.1 ppg; Will Meeker (6-4, Sr. G-F) 14.5 ppg; Matt Rantz (6-10 Sr. C) 4.6 ppg; Jesse Ruisch (6-3 Sr. F) 3.1 ppg; Matt Ray (5-9 Jr. G) 4.3 ppg; Nick Coval (6-1 So. G) 15.7 ppg; Kharan Joshi (6-2, Sr. G) 3 ppg; Dahlir Adams (5-9 Jr. G).

About the Trojans: Making their sixth tournament appearance in the seven-year tournament history of the new EPC. Own 9-3 tourney record, losing to Allen in overtime in the 2020 semifinals in their last EPC tourney. Advanced with a 52-49 overtime win over Central Catholic, getting 26 points from Meeker, including three 3s. They have won three in a row and 10 of their last 12. In their seven losses, they averaged 43.4 per game. They have made 143 3-pointers, led by Coval’s 49 and Meeker’s 46, and have allowed 117. They shoot 72% from the foul line. They average 53.8 points per game and allow 45.7.

What to expect: Both are coming off emotional semifinal wins and will have to re-calibrate their energy and focus and not get overwhelmed with adrenaline early. Parkland’s defense has been instrumental in the team’s late-season run and hasn’t allowed more than 51 points in its last six games and just once in its last 12. Nazareth, meanwhile, hasn’t scored fewer than 57 points in its last 11 games. Coval, a first-team all-star, scored a season-low six points against CCHS and looks to have a much bigger night against the Blue Eagles. The Blue Eagles can’t expect another 16-point game from Kuehner but have other weapons. As usual, turnovers, free throws and loose balls will decide.

Keith Groller’s pick: Nazareth was the team of the summer, winning a tournament and the Cedar Beach summer league with a championship-game win over Reading that featured a last-second shot by Santos. Summer success doesn’t always translate to a winter wonderland, but the Blue Eagles have kept things going while flipping the calendar. Parkland walked off the PPL Center court last March after letting a late lead slip away to Allen in the District 11 6A finals. The Trojans are determined not to let that happen again. Parkland 58-55.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .