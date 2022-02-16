'I'm feeling so confident!' Brittany Cartwright shows off her dramatic weight loss in a plunging dress after welcoming a baby last year

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright is back in fighting form after welcoming her son Cruz last year with her husband of three years, Jax Taylor.

The 33-year-old beauty looked stunning in a plunging black dress over the weekend as she celebrated the Super Bowl.

In her caption, the reality TV star said she felt very good about herself these days after losing the baby weight: 'I’m feeling so strong, confident, & happy!'

The brunette bombshell had on a plunging black gown that showed off her chest and smaller waistline. And there was a slit up one leg that revealed even more of her sculpted form.

The shoes were showstoppers: rhinestone encrusted heels with a bow on the toe.

Her hair was worn down in beautiful soft waves as she had on light pink makeup with diamond earrings.

The TV star's caption was full of exuberance.

'Cruz’s mom has got it goin’ on. Glam for the super bowl weekend! I had such a great time! I’m feeling so strong, confident, & happy!' she wrote.

'I hope you guys had an amazing weekend too!'

She had plenty of celebrity support for her post. Kim Zolciak wrote 'Wowxers' as she added three fire emojis.

Stassi Schroeder called her 'beautiful.' Her husband Jax Taylor shared a red heart emoji. And Kristen Doute and LaLa Kent hit the like button.

In January she discussed her fitness goals.

In her quest to become the 'best version' of herself for her little boy, the TV star has made losing 'at least 30lbs' a priority.

'Since having Cruz, postpartum weight loss has been a struggle and something I've been very vocal about with my community,' she told People after becoming a Jenny Craig spokesperson.

She added: 'I'd like to get back to feeling like my best self all around, including both mental and physical health.'

In January, the mom began Jenny Craig's new Max Up program, which according to their website 'scientifically proven to help people lose weight faster.'

Cartwright's initiative includes following a nutritionally-balanced menus and one-on-one coaching for personal support.

Cartwright also clarified that despite wanting to shed some weight, she is 'still incredibly proud' of her body and just wants 'to get healthier' for herself and family.

Since giving birth eight months ago, the actress has worked hard to normalize postpartum bodies after Instagram trolls shamed her for still 'looking pregnant' at her first red carpet since becoming a mom.

While seeing negative comments online about how she looks is 'still hurtful', the TV personality says she knows 'that every single body is powerful and beautiful.'

'And that I'm particularly proud of mine,' she adds. 'It gave me Cruz! And then I go and cuddle my son.'

Cartwright encouraged other moms struggling with body issue to move at their 'own pace and choose to do what feels right for you and your body.'

'It can be so easy to compare ourselves to others. But anytime I find myself getting too in my head about this, I take a step back and remind myself that every person's body is so different and uniquely beautiful,' the star said.

She continued: 'As moms who have given birth, we've done something incredible and made a whole person inside of our bodies. It's normal that they don't look the same afterward.'

'Whether you want to lose weight post-baby or you don't, remind yourself that you are powerful and that your body is yours and yours alone,' the beauty concluded.

During her pregnancy, Cartwright called out haters on social media for continuing to shame her looks while expecting by reminding them 'all women carry differently and all are beautiful.'