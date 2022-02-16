ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Gold medal winning Iron Hill King’s Gold Pilsner hits brewpubs

Beer Street Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIron Hill King’s Gold, the brewery’s 2021 Great American Beer Festival gold medal-winning pilsner is available in cans. Brewer Peter Corbett’s recipe beat out 130 other...

beerstreetjournal.com

