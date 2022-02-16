ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Minogue enjoys a wild night out in Melbourne to watch the Moulin Rouge musical after relocating home to Australia from the UK

By Nicole Douglas
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

She recently relocated to her home city of Melbourne, Australia, after living in the UK for more than three decades.

And on Tuesday, Kylie Minogue enjoyed a wild night out to celebrate her return Down Under - by taking a trip down memory lane at the Moulin Rouge musical.

The 53-year-old, who made a cameo as The Green Fairy in Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! movie in 2001, looked elated as she posed at the Regent Theatre alongside the show's cast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2IAw_0eGfgsDa00
Welcome home! On Tuesday, Kylie Minogue enjoyed a wild night out to celebrate her return Down Under - by taking a trip down memory lane at the Moulin Rouge musical

After thanking everyone involved for a 'fab night out', she exclaimed: 'You were ALL gorgeous!'

'Great memories of working with the one and only @bazluhrmann,' she added.

Kylie later shared a video of herself singing songs from the show while walking through the theatre corridors, before devouring a classically Aussie choc-top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDloi_0eGfgsDa00
She loves it! The 53-year-old, who made a cameo as The Green Fairy in Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! in 2001, looked elated in photos taken at at the Regent Theatre as she was introduced to the show's cast on the night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l62Op_0eGfgsDa00
Elated: After thanking the theatre, cast and crew for a 'fab night out', she exclaimed: 'You were ALL gorgeous!'

For the outing, Kylie looked incredible as ever in a black jumpsuit with lace detailing at the neckline.

She sported dewy makeup on her ageless complexion, and wore her hair in a stylish up-do.

The formerly London-based singer is believed to have quietly arrived back in Australia at the end of January.

Kylie revealed she was leaving London after 30 years to return to Melbourne after spending time there during the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MeKj0_0eGfgsDa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b0SCW_0eGfgsDa00

When asked in October about rumours she was returning to her home country permanently, Kylie confirmed it to BBC 2 radio.

'It is true, I will be basing myself in Australia,' she said. 'I can't believe the reaction it's had. I've had friends call me.'

'I spent a lot of time with my family this year in Australia and it felt really good... I've been talking about that for a while,' she added.

Kylie reassured Brits she 'won't be a stranger' and will still visit regularly.

'Of course I've lived here for 30 years. I'm always going to be back,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zsp7a_0eGfgsDa00
Home sweet home: Kylie revealed last year that she was leaving London after 30 years to return to Melbourne after spending time there during the pandemic 

Kylie told friends she wanted to live closer to her family, including her parents Carol and Ron, siblings Brendan and Dannii and nephew Ethan.

Her boyfriend, magazine executive Paul Solomons, won't be joining her in Australia, but they intend to continue a long-distance relationship.

She told The Sydney Morning Herald earlier this month: 'I’m quite used to it. What is difficult is explaining it and I’m hovering around that right now because I don’t have a traditional set-up when it comes to my relationship.

'I don’t have the white-picket-fence life. We are in a very good space and we cherish that right now.'

It's believed Kylie splashed out $8 million for a mansion in Melbourne's eastern suburbs for her return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08gnnh_0eGfgsDa00
Making a move: Her boyfriend, Paul Solomons (right), won't be joining her but they intend to continue a long-distance relationship

