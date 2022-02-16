ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrien: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) _ Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.2 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had net income of $2.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $7.27 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.43 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.15 billion, or $5.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.71 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTR

