Grand Canyon Education: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $85.1 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $2.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.11 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $251.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $260.3 million, or $5.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $896.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Grand Canyon Education expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.69 to $1.71.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $241.5 million to $242.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Grand Canyon Education expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.58 to $6.18 per share, with revenue ranging from $905 million to $930 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOPE