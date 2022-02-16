Coeur Mining: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $10.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 5 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $207.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $31.3 million, or 13 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $832.8 million.

Coeur Mining shares have increased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.34, a drop of 40% in the last 12 months.

