Weatherford: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $161 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2.30. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The oilfield service company posted revenue of $965 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $450 million, or $6.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.65 billion.

