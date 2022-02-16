Weatherford: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Weatherford International Inc. (WFRD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $161 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of $2.30. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The oilfield service company posted revenue of $965 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $450 million, or $6.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WFRD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WFRD