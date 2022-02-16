KAR Auction Services: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) _ KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The used and salvaged vehicle auctioneer posted revenue of $549.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $521.7 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $66.5 million, or 16 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.25 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KAR