Valmont: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $26.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $1.25. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.73 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.65 per share.

The infrastructure equipment maker posted revenue of $963.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $195.6 million, or $9.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.5 billion.

Valmont expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.25 to $13 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $4 billion.

