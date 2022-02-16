ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess expecting 1st child together

By Gina Vivinetto
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Austin Green is going to be a dad again. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum and his girlfriend, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess, are expecting their first child together. Green announced the couple's baby news Wednesday on Instagram next to a photo that showed his hand caressing Burgess' baby...

