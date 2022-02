Tottenham Hotspur’s rough patch gets no easier today as they travel to Manchester to take on runaway league leaders Manchester City. It seems ages ago when Spurs surprised Manchester City in the season opener, defeating the Citizens 1-0 in a defensive display that seems impossible now. While Spurs briefly enjoyed being top of the table after three matches, things have gone south and now Spurs sit in eighth place. City, on the other hand, are nine points clear of Liverpool and have been nuking teams from orbit. Their +47 goal differential means they score in bunches and don’t surrender much. Spurs have been a thorn in their asses in recent seasons but getting any kind of result today would be huge.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO