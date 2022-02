GM has committed another $25 million to its previously announced Climate Equity Fund, with the eco-friendly, socially-conscious reserve now sitting at a sizable $50 million. The Detroit-based automaker first announced its Climate Equity Fund last June, which is described as a philanthropic fund “dedicated to helping close equity gaps in the transition to electric vehicles and other sustainable technology.” The automaker initially committed $25 million to the fund before doubling the amount to $50 million this week.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO