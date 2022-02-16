Splash Beverage Group Completes $8,000,000 Gross Proceeds Underwritten Public Offering

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRCT) ("Direct Digital"), a leading advertising and marketing technology holding group, today announced the pricing of its underwritten initial public offering of 2,800,000 units, each consisting of one share of Class A common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $5.50 per unit. In addition, Direct Digital has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 420,000 shares of Class A common stock and/or warrants to purchase an additional 420,000 shares of Class A common stock, or any combination thereof, to cover over-allotments, if any, at the public offering price per share and per warrant, respectively, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The units are immediately separable and will be issued separately in the offering. All of the units are being offered by Direct Digital.

