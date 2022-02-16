I Tried This Couch With My Cat Who Scratches Everything, and It Is Actually Cat-Proof

Best for Makeup Sponges: Beautyblender Blendercleanser. If you use makeup brushes or makeup sponges, you know how dirty they can look over time, which means you're probably not thrilled to be putting those dirty brushes on your face. Luckily, the best makeup brush cleaners get rid of buildup and germs and also prolong the life and softness of your brushes. It's a win-win, and if you use the right products, you'll check this off your to-do list in no time. I recommend cleaning your brushes by a sink: gather your brushes and cleaner, grab a cup of warm water and a washcloth, and lay out a towel. Wet a brush and add the cleaner, then rub it with your palm or a palette cleaner until it foams up. This is when you'll start to see all the makeup debris drip into your sink (it can get messy!). Once you're satisfied with the clean, dip the brush in warm water and pat dry with a washcloth, then lay it out on your towel. It only takes a few minutes, and you will love the results — and your face will thank you, too. Shop our favorites below:

MAKEUP ・ 4 DAYS AGO