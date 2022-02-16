Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (2/16/22)

We are continuing to monitor a developing snow system moving in from the Rockies to start the new week. While most of Monday should remain calm with the majority of the action well north of us, by the evening we will begin to see the risk for ice and wintry mix across the region before the majority of our accumulating snowfall arrives as we move into Tuesday. There will likely be a steady transition of freezing rain to sleet to snow through the course of this storm.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO