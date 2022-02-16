ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (2/16/22)

KIMT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron's StormTeam 3 Forecast: Colder air settles...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 2/16/22

70s are back in the forecast today! It won't last for too long, though, because another cold front will arrive with rain chances, too. There is also a small chance of severe weather with this incoming front. Check out the details and extended forecast, here!
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (2/7/22)

Quiet weather continues today with an area of high pressure in place. Some high-level clouds continue to move in throughout the day but we stay dry. Temperatures rise above average today with highs reaching near 40. A cold front moves in tonight with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Scattered snow showers move in late overnight into tomorrow. These snow showers will be light and trace amounts are expected. Highs tomorrow reach near freezing tomorrow due to that cold front.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Forecast: Single-digit highs Thursday, snow chances growing Friday evening

A cold front that moved through over 24 hours ago will continue to impact our temperatures today. With clouds now drifting out of the region, temperatures have been allowed rapidly cool as high pressure moves into the upper Midwest from Canada. This will allow for mostly clear skies through the day and help to settle the cold air across the region.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

FRIDAY FORECAST: Warmer, windy, and snowy

Friday is shaping up to be a somewhat wild day for weather, and we're looking at a quick warmup to the 30s by early Friday afternoon. Afterwards, a strong cold front will quickly move through, bringing rain or snow showers, very strong wind gusts over 40 mph, and colder air. Snow accumulations will remain under one inch, but with the strong winds, a messy Friday evening commute is expected. Allow for some extra driving time tomorrow evening as the snow and wind moves through. Quieter conditions return for the upcoming weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT

Strong Wind Gusts Friday Evening

A cold front moving through the region today will bring some snow showers to the area, but little to no accumulation is expected. Although little accumulation is expected, these snow showers could produce a quick burst of heavy snow, reducing visibility for a brief period of time. What you will also note is some very strong winds of 20-35 mph, with gusts potentially over 50 mph. These winds will usher in colder air for tonight and Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVF

Storm 5 Alert Thursday afternoon & evening (2-16-22)

70 MPH wind and Isolated Tornadoes Possible Thursday. Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Shower Chance Late|Low: 59| S 15-20 Tomorrow: Windy, Area Rain & Storms, A Few Afternoon Storms Could be Strong to Severe|High: 70| S 15-30, Gusts to 45 mph. Details:. Windy cloudy conditions will persist overnight tonight, with widespread showers...
NASHVILLE, TN
KIMT

Forecast: Steady Afternoon Temperatures Before Overnight Tumble

Steady temperatures are the theme this afternoon as we sit in the upper 20s and low 30s across the area. Even though we saw some cooling this morning this was expected to be the case as clouds continue to cover overhead. Don't expect these mild temps to stick around for...
IOWA STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Freezing rain possible for some this evening & tomorrow

West Michigan will start to see our next system push in late Monday evening bringing rain and freezing rain. We will see mostly rain and even some rumbles of thunder along and south of I-96 while freezing rain and wintry mix is expected along and north of I-96. This system will conntinue through Tuesday as we do have a Winter Weather Advisory posted for Newaygo, Mecosta and Oceana counties starting at 7 o’clock Monday evening until midnight on Tuesday.
NEWAYGO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KIMT

People in The Med City enjoy nice weather before more snow arrives

ROCHESTER, Minn. People in Rochester enjoyed Sunday's mild weather while it lasted. According to Storm Team 3 some snow is expected to arrive in the area early this week and not everyone is looking forward to seeing more snow. Thomas Nyberg whipped out his skateboard and got some tricks in...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Wintry mix and snow accumulation to impact Minnesota and Iowa Monday and Tuesday

We are continuing to monitor a developing snow system moving in from the Rockies to start the new week. While most of Monday should remain calm with the majority of the action well north of us, by the evening we will begin to see the risk for ice and wintry mix across the region before the majority of our accumulating snowfall arrives as we move into Tuesday. There will likely be a steady transition of freezing rain to sleet to snow through the course of this storm.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy