Spartans celebrate another great football season with banquet at the civic center

No one can celebrate a great football season like Salem can, and last week the Spartan players, coaches and parents gathered at the Salem Civic Center to honor the kids who gave us so many thrills once again last fall.

Lots of awards were given away as Spartan coach Don Holter and his staff honored the jayvee and varsity Spartans for successful seasons. The jayvees went undefeated in nine games and the varsity went 12-2, making it all the way to the state semifinal before being eliminated.

Many special awards were handed out at the Civic Center last Thursday, including the 45th Spartan Bell for hardest hitter of the year. This year the award, originated and sponsored by the Salem Times-Register, went to Spartan senior Noah Collins.

A new award, in honor of recently deceased Tim Sutphin, honored a player for community service. Sutphin was a former Spartan, and a former Bell winner, who streamed the games from his phone so fans at home could watch. He passed just after Christmas and the award named in his honor was presented to Chauncey Logan, Jr.

The Spartan Silk Screen Scholar Athlete Award, for top academic standing, was presented by Richard and Lisa Smith of Spartan Silk Screen. This year two athletes tied for the award with 4.4 grade point averages, Cameron Martindale and Sam Jones.

Lee Eubank was his usual jovial self as he announced the Lead Mule award for top offensive linemen went to Jake Massey. The Salem Sports Foundation Bob Barnett Hustle Award went to Nathanial McClure and the Roger Surber Leadership Award was presented to Carson Williams.

Chase Greer took home the Johnny Jones Award for dependability while Cameron Leftwich was the recipient of the Danny Wheeling Award. Leftwich and Martindale both received the Iron Spartan Award for work in the weight room, while Addison Wolfe won the Character Award.

Scout team awards were presented to Chris Martin for offense and Ryan Coe for defense. Finally, the Popeye Buchanan Award for special teams play went to Noah Collins.

The evening wrapped up with some “special” gifts for the coaches, and everyone went home feeling good about yet another successful Salem football season.