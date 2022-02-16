ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

Salem will send nine swimmers to state meet

Salem Times Register
Salem Times Register
 4 days ago

Three Salem High swimmers won Region 4D championships and nine advanced to the state swim meet when the Christiansburg Aquatic Center played host to the region meet last Wednesday. The state meet is this Friday and Saturday, February 17 and 18, at the SwimRVA pool in Richmond.

Western Albemarle swept the Region 4D championships in Christiansburg, taking both the boys’ and girls’ titles. Salem’s boys finished fourth and the girls were fifth in the region.

Winning region championships individually for Salem were Boone Fleenor in the 500 Free and Hunter King in the 100 Free. Joren Poush was third in the 100 Free while Zach Easter out-touched his competitors to get a state spot in the 200 IM, placing fifth, and also got into states in the 100 Back placing fourth overall.

For the girls, Eliza Fleenor won the 100 Breast, took second in the 200IM and she already had a state spot in the 50 Free in her back pocket due to a previous qualifying time. Emma LaFountain had won the diving competition two days prior.

Salem’s 2022 state team will consist of King, Easter, Poush and Boone Fleenor doing individual events and relays in the boys’ meet while Walker Peterson, John Atkins and Cole Bowen will be swimming a relay. Eliza Fleenor will swim in two individual events for the girls and LaFountain will compete in diving.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Why a Putin summit would be a huge risk for Biden

(CNN) — By agreeing in principle to a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden is reaching for a signature foreign policy win, but accepting massive political and strategic risks that could easily backfire. Biden's last-ditch, still-tentative and highly conditioned agreement to meet the Russian President came after...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Canadian police clear area outside Parliament after 3 weeks of protests

Hundreds of police in riot gear swept through Canada's capital Saturday, retaking control of the streets around the Parliament buildings and appearing to end the siege of Ottawa after three weeks of protests. Protesters, angry over the country's COVID-19 restrictions and policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, retreated from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christiansburg, VA
City
Salem, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Salem, VA
Sports
Christiansburg, VA
Sports
CBS News

Russia extends troop drills near Ukraine as violence spikes

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia extended military drills near Ukraine's northern borders Sunday amid increased fears that two days of sustained shelling along the contact line between soldiers and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine could spark an invasion. The exercises, originally set to end Sunday, brought a sizable contingent of...
MILITARY
CBS News

City mourns Huntington Beach police officer who died in helicopter crash

A 14-year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department was mourned Sunday after he was killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday night. Another officer was injured. Dive teams have been in the water all day searching for clues about what caused the helicopter to crash. Home security video captured the police helicopter spinning out of control, hitting the water and almost instantly sinking in Newport Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Diving#Relays#Western Albemarle#King Easter
Salem Times Register

Salem Times Register

Salem, VA
220
Followers
238
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times-Register encourages letters from our readers on topics of general interest to the community and responses to our articles and columns.

 https://salemtimes-register.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy