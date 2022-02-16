Salem will send nine swimmers to state meet

Three Salem High swimmers won Region 4D championships and nine advanced to the state swim meet when the Christiansburg Aquatic Center played host to the region meet last Wednesday. The state meet is this Friday and Saturday, February 17 and 18, at the SwimRVA pool in Richmond.

Western Albemarle swept the Region 4D championships in Christiansburg, taking both the boys’ and girls’ titles. Salem’s boys finished fourth and the girls were fifth in the region.

Winning region championships individually for Salem were Boone Fleenor in the 500 Free and Hunter King in the 100 Free. Joren Poush was third in the 100 Free while Zach Easter out-touched his competitors to get a state spot in the 200 IM, placing fifth, and also got into states in the 100 Back placing fourth overall.

For the girls, Eliza Fleenor won the 100 Breast, took second in the 200IM and she already had a state spot in the 50 Free in her back pocket due to a previous qualifying time. Emma LaFountain had won the diving competition two days prior.

Salem’s 2022 state team will consist of King, Easter, Poush and Boone Fleenor doing individual events and relays in the boys’ meet while Walker Peterson, John Atkins and Cole Bowen will be swimming a relay. Eliza Fleenor will swim in two individual events for the girls and LaFountain will compete in diving.