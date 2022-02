With differing state and federal laws, confusion surrounds the legality of possessing both a gun and a medical card for marijuana. According to Alcohol Firearms and Tobacco form 4473, which determines whether a person can get a gun, marijuana remains unlawful by federal law. Customers in a gun store have to fill out an ATF form under oath and it specifically asks about marijuana use, said Chris McHugh, an attorney and CEO of Vertical, a medical marijuana dispensary company.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO