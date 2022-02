(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council will decide Monday whether a levy to fund emergency medical services will go to the ballot in a special election on April 26. The levy is intended to replace an existing one that funds the Spokane Fire Department and expires at the end of the year. If approved, the cost to property owners will be 50 cents for every $1,000 of assessed valuation. That means a landowner will pay $150 per year for a house valued at $300,000, according to city officials.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO