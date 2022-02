The corrections systems at the city and state level are in chaos. Just this week, three people were stabbed in three days at a prison in Bonne Terre, four teens escaped from a juvenile detention facility in St. Louis, and some nut mailed the director of Missouri prisons an envelope full of white powder, leading to the evacuation of the Missouri Department of Corrections' headquarters in Jefferson City. (The only good news is that white powder was just crushed up Acetaminophen.)

MISSOURI STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO