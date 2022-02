At the end of 2021, the Henry’s Fork Foundation’s South Fork Initiative was awarded a grant of $30,000 from the Cross Charitable Foundation for work to restore sections of Rainey Creek and Third Creek – tributaries to the South Fork Snake River. This restoration work is a collaborative effort between HFF, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the US Forest Service, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Trout Unlimited – Snake River Cutthroats, and a number of other organizations, local citizens and landowners.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO