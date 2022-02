DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grammy’s in Los Angeles were originally scheduled for January 31, 2022 but due to the omicron surge, they have been rescheduled to April 3. While not all musicians strive to hold their own golden gramophone, many in Wisconsin are being inspired by the success of those who’ve rocked before them. St. Norbert College has been known for churning out some of the best musicians in our region. Its alums go on to get graduate degrees in music and perform all over the country.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO