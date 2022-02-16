Cloud $9 Million: Fluence Labs Raises Cash, Aims to Liberate Web3 From AWS

Amazon Relational Database Service, or short AWS RDS, is AWS's relational database offering and one of the first cloud services they had in their portfolio. In its most basic configuration, you don't tell AWS that you need a database with a specific number of tables; you tell them how many EC2 instances you need and what type of database should be installed on them. In 2018, they released Aurora Serverless, a particular configuration of Aurora that allows for on-demand billing and scaling.

