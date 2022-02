It took several months after launch, but Microsoft is finally making Android apps available to most Windows 11 users. As promised in January, the company is rolling out its first major Windows 11 update with an Amazon Appstore "preview" for American users. The preliminary release offers roughly 1,000 apps, including Amazon's own Audible and Kindle apps as well as third-party titles like Lords Mobile and Khan Academy Kids. The selection won't compare to the Google Play Store, but it should create some harmony between your PC and phone.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO