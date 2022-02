Stephen Kohler, Audira Labs' CEO, develops leaders. He has 25 years of executive insights, an MBA from University of Chicago, and is a PCC. I believe one of the best things to hit our screens recently has been the Beatles documentary Get Back by Peter Jackson. This rare peek inside the Beatles at the height of their careers is a gift to all of us who work as part of a team. In the final days of this storied band, you get to watch first-hand what made them so great, as well as what contributed to their demise. (Spoiler: It was not Yoko Ono.)

