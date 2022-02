Nvidia's earnings and guidance were nothing short of what investors have come to expect from it over the last year. It's become a pretty dull firework show with Nvidia (NVDA). Earnings beats and guidance raises are the norm, and the latest earnings report shows that's not changing anytime soon. But this quarter-after-quarter firework celebration is confusing investors as they watch the stock tumble further after already being sent into beaten-down territory the last several weeks. And to add insult to injury, there's nothing in the earnings report or the expectations for FQ1 to focus on negatively. In fact, things are coming along better than expected. However, the problem is the market facing down slowing FY23 and FY24 revenue growth and correlating it to a new valuation.

