LONDON — Britain is expected to unveil plans on Monday to lift all remaining government pandemic regulations, including self isolation for those testing positive for the virus, a day after it was announced that Britain’s 95-year-old monarch had Covid-19. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he did not want people to “throw caution to the wind,” but that vaccines and other measures meant that the government no longer needed to mandate pandemic restrictions.

