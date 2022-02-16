ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SentriLock Sues Competitor, Alleging Patent Infringement

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSentriLock, a real estate lockbox company backed by the National Association of REALTORS®, has filed a lawsuit against its competitor Supra, alleging patent infringement related to its lockbox technology. SentriLock alleges Supra’s parent company,...

Reuters

Chinese company denies alleged IP infringement of ASML

SHANGHAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China's Dongfang Jingyuan Electron, which makes software for chip manufacturing procedures, has denied reports about alleged IP theft from Dutch lithography giant ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS), calling them "false information." On an official social media account on Friday, the company said the "recent appearance of...
Law.com

Brock USA Sues Fieldturf USA Over Patent Infringement Claims

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Womble Bond Dickinson and Chicago IP firm Rakoczy Molino Mazzochi Siwik are defending Fieldturf USA Inc. and Tarkett Sports Canada Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which centers on shock pads used in artificial turf fields, was filed Nov. 29 in Georgia Northern District Court by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and Lee Sheikh Megley & Haan on behalf of Brock USA. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eleanor L Ross, is 4:21-cv-00224, Brock USA, LLC v. Fieldturf USA, Inc. et al.
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
Android Police

Nest thermostats' energy saving feature costs Google $20 million in patent infringement case

At the beginning of this year, Google was forced to change how Nest speakers work following a Trade Commission ruling that found it guilty of infringing on Sonos' patents. Just a month later, the company is at the receiving end of a patent infringement case related to Nest products again, though this time it has to do with the tech used in Nest thermostats. A West Texas jury has ordered Google to pay $20 million after finding it guilty of infringing on one of EcoFactor's patents.
mainstreet-nashville.com

Brentwood tech company sues competitor for 'misappropriation of trade secrets'

Palinode, a Brentwood-based provider of credit dispute resolution technology, announced Thursday it has taken legal action against competing software company Provana and a former customer, Plaza Services, for misappropriation of trade secrets and confidential information regarding Palinode’s Sonnet software. “This misappropriation of Palinode’s intellectual property, which we see as...
Tom's Hardware

ASML Asks Customers to Snub Suspected Patent-Infringing Chinese Rival

In its annual report, published earlier today, photolithography systems maker ASML informed investors that a Chinese rival might be working with technologies that infringe upon its intellectual property (IP) rights. China is obviously frustrated at export blocks on ASML's advanced semiconductor manufacturing machines, and it is evident that the Chinese rival under suspicion has Beijing's stamp of approval, with its "little giant" startup designation. Bloomberg says that the Dutch company has shared its concerns with Chinese officials but has yet to initiate legal action.
Seeking Alpha

Align Technology settles patent infringement, antitrust litigation with 3Shape

Patent infringement and antitrust litigation that began in November 2017 between Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and 3Shape A/S has been settled. Details of the settlement were not revealed. However, Invisalign customers can continue using scans from 3Shape Trios 2 and Trios 3 scanners for Invisalign case submissions in certain countries and territories outside the United States, China, and Japan.
Apple Insider

SpaceTime3D lawsuit claims app switcher, Safari tabs infringe on patents

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has been hit with a lawsuit claiming that its app multi-tasking and Safari tab features oniPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch infringe on a 3D user interface patent.
Detroit News

Nike sues StockX for trademark infringement in digital token launch

Nike Inc. has sued StockX LLC, saying the Detroit-based online shoe reseller has violated its trademarks as it emerges into the digital product market. In the lawsuit filed last week in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Nike said StockX is “minting” without permission digital assets known as NFTs (nonfungible tokens) that use Nike’s trademarks. The digital tokens allow people to trade sneakers without possessing them. The holder of the token can redeem it for delivery when they choose. According to the StockX website, the shoes are stored in climate-controlled, high-security vaults.
UPI News

IRS announces alternative to facial recognition software

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- After an initial backlash over its facial recognition feature, the Internal Revenue Service said Monday it started a new option that will allow taxpayers to sign up for online accounts without the use of the controversial biometric data. Taxpayers wanting to use its services online will...
Radar Online.com

Amazon Suspends Black Lives Matter From Charity Platform After Group Fails To Disclose Where $60 Million In Donations Has Gone

Amazon has suspended Black Lives Matter from their charity platform AmazonSmile due to the organizations’ failure to prove where up to $60 million in donations was spent. According to Daily Mail, Amazon suspended the BLM organization on Tuesday due to their inability to disclose where the millions of dollars donated to their cause had gone. While this is hardly the first time the social justice organization has been scrutinized in regard to their financial transparency, they will reportedly be without funds raised by AmazonSmile “until they’re back in compliance,” a spokesperson for the charity platform recently revealed.
Motor1.com

2023 Honda CR-V Design Allegedly Revealed In Patent Image

Honda has been tight-lipped about the new CR-V as even though the fifth-gen model was first spotted a year ago, there haven't been any teasers. We now may have a big piece of the puzzle as a patent image reportedly depicting the compact crossover has emerged. It appears to be the real deal since the sole image seems to match the prototypes we've spotted on a couple of instances.
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
