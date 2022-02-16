What are the Best Horse Racing Odds?

Even the best spinnerbaits don’t replicate any critter that’s actually found in nature, yet they’re proven lures. That’s because catching fish is all about a lure’s action, and spinnerbaits come alive in the water. They appeal to a predator’s vision in clear water, and with their hard-thumping blades they resonate through a bass’ lateral line in any water conditions. The simple combination of lead, wire, cupped blades, and a skirt drives bass crazy. Nevertheless, as swim jigs, vibrating jigs, and swimbaits have gained prominence, the role of the spinnerbait—once the king of bass fishing—has diminished. But spinnerbaits are still exceptional tools for covering water, busting through thick cover, and picking off aggressive bass.
