What are the Best Horse Racing Odds?

The road to the 2022 Kentucky Derby heats up this weekend when the starting gate opens in the 2022 Risen Star Stakes on Saturday at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. The Risen Star is the first of the Kentucky Derby Championship Series races and awards 85 Derby qualification points to the top four finishers on a 50-20-10-5 basis, virtually guaranteeing the winner a spot in the Kentucky Derby 2022 starting gate. The Kenny McPeek-trained Smile Happy is the 7-2 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Risen Star Stakes odds. Pappacap and Epicenter are both getting 4-1 odds in the 10-horse 2022 Risen Star Stakes field, while Slow Down Andy and Zandon are next at 9-2.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO