The Humane Society of Boulder Valley recently provided a paws-itive update regarding one of their patients who was taken into their care during the Marshall Fire. An orange tabby cat was brought to the HSBV with severe burns on his entire body, including on its face and paws. The veterinary team immediately began to treat the cat for his burns, and also helped to clean the wounds and keep the pain under control.

