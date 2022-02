Brings into focus how low and swoopy the Mach-E styling is, doesn’t it, when you park it next to the brick-on-wheels Wrangler or Defender. Obviously we didn’t risk the Mustang on any of the trails at our recent big TG off-road test, even if it does have AWD, but to be fair it equipped itself surprisingly well on the cratered path leading up to our bunk house. While Charlie’s Peugeot 508 was busy re-sculpting its chin, the Mustang sailed through. This is an SUV with a very small ‘u’, but you can’t beat a bit of ride height.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO