FunPlus and Creaitive Art Works Announce 2nd Year for their Character Design Apprenticeship

By Brian Renadette
techraptor.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mobile developer and publisher FunPlus is once again teaming up with the New York-based nonprofit Creative Art Works to provide an apprenticeship in character design for underserved high school students. Their program will give over 100 students the tools and skills to create their own characters. Headquartered in...

#Character Design#Funplus#King Of Avalon#Fpx#The Creative Art Works
