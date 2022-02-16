FunPlus and Creaitive Art Works Announce 2nd Year for their Character Design Apprenticeship

Have you heard of NFTs? I’m sure you have because the word is being tossed around like confetti these days! But in case you haven’t, or in case you’re wondering what on earth they are, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! The full form of NFT is non-fungible token. An NFT is basically the registration of ownership of a unique digital object on a blockchain. This unique or ‘non-fungible’ digital object is usually any form of digital media. It could be a piece of art, drawings, music, or even Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet! Anything digital can be an NFT, although this tech is mostly being utilized by digital artists to sell their digital artwork. Everyone has a whole lot of opinions on NFTs. Some are pro, while some are against. But the bottom line remains, whether you love them or hate them, they sure are trending! So, we’ve curated a collection of NFTs that were sold, for well, mind-boggling prices – from the first digital NFT house that was sold for over $500,000 to an NFT that is basically DIY instructions for making a candle – each NFT on this list will leave you with some serious questions on your mind!

