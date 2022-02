The NHL’s trade deadline is just over a month away, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be interested in buying some talent to upgrade their roster. General manager (GM) Kyle Dubas is going to take a more patient approach to this season’s transactions as he is currently evaluating his roster to see where he can make some adjustments for their playoff push. A depth defenseman, a versatile forward, and some more team toughness are likely on his wish list.

