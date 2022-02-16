ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Brazil’s Space Agency signs agreement with Amazon Web Services

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Brazil’s Space Agency said on Wednesday it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Amazon.com Inc’s cloud network unit to foster...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest hits record January high

SAO PAULO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazil recorded the most deforestation ever in the Amazon rainforest for the month of January, according to government data on Friday, as destruction continues to worsen despite the government's recent pledges to bring it under control. Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon totalled 430 square kilometers...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Web Services#Latin America#Space Agency#Reuters#Amazon Com Inc
Argus Press

Brazil's Bolsonaro issues decrees to boost mining of Amazon

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has issued two decrees to drive gold prospecting with a focus on the Amazon rainforest, according to the texts published Monday in the official gazette. The Program to Support Development of Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining created by one decree aims...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Amazon's Pursuit of Peloton Is a Sign of Trouble

Amazon's acquisition history has been mixed. An activist is calling for Peloton to sell itself, but there are better alternatives for a buy than Amazon. A culture clash seems inevitable in an Amazon-Peloton tie-up. It wasn't a surprise when The Wall Street Journal reported last Friday that Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Deseret News

Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests

Americans know very little about Canada. Fewer than half of Americans surveyed in 2011 knew where Canada’s capital is (hint: it’s Ottawa), and two-thirds acknowledged they learned next to nothing about Canada’s history in school. (Truth be told, it’s not as interesting as America’s). In another study, nearly 40% of American eighth-graders thought Canada’s government was a dictatorship.
PROTESTS
The Intercept

A Secretive Belgian Tycoon Is a Key Investor in a Major New Gold Refinery in Brazil’s Amazon

Brazil’s largest gold refinery will soon be operational — right in the middle of the Amazon. The government of Pará, a northern state of Brazil that contains a vast portion of the Amazon, has trumpeted the refinery as a strategic move to bolster a local economy that has been decimated by deforestation and illegal mining. In their announcements surrounding the project, however, Brazilian authorities have concealed the identity of the key investor behind the North Star refinery: Belgian tycoon Sylvain Goetz, whose family’s empire of precious minerals has been ridden with scandal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AccuWeather

Huge 'rogue wave' likely largest ever recorded

A large 'rogue' wave off the coast of Canada is likely the largest ever recorded, but many mysteries remain. Marine biologists have confirmed an enormous wave off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the largest "rogue" wave to ever be recorded. In November 2020, a 58-foot-tall rogue wave crashed in the waters off British Columbia, Canada.
ENVIRONMENT
Radar Online.com

Amazon Suspends Black Lives Matter From Charity Platform After Group Fails To Disclose Where $60 Million In Donations Has Gone

Amazon has suspended Black Lives Matter from their charity platform AmazonSmile due to the organizations’ failure to prove where up to $60 million in donations was spent. According to Daily Mail, Amazon suspended the BLM organization on Tuesday due to their inability to disclose where the millions of dollars donated to their cause had gone. While this is hardly the first time the social justice organization has been scrutinized in regard to their financial transparency, they will reportedly be without funds raised by AmazonSmile “until they’re back in compliance,” a spokesperson for the charity platform recently revealed.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Covid news - live: Decision on axing rules delayed ‘amid cabinet rift’ ahead of PM press briefing with Whitty

Cabinet sign-off on plans to scrap the final coronavirus restrictions under the government’s “living with Covid” strategy were delayed on Monday amid a reported rift between the chancellor and health secretary over funding for testing. Among the changes, the government is expected to scrap the legal duty for those who test positive for coronavirus to self-isolate, and free testing could end for many. Health experts and scientists have warned about the risks this could pose to vulnerable sections of the population.It is understood that Sajid Javid wanted extra money to be set aside to keep free testing in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sourcing Journal

US Retailers Rethink Vaccine Mandates

Click here to read the full article. U.S. businesses are now in the driver’s seat when it comes to creating—and enforcing—their own vaccine policies. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmerichem's 2022 Color Trends Play to the SensesSears' Parent Embroiled in Another Million-Dollar Supplier LawsuitLevi's Brand President Jennifer Sey 'Pushed Out' Over Controversial ViewsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy