Prosecutors agree to drop another 19 cases tied to disgraced former Chicago police sergeant

By Megan Crepeau, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
Former Chicago police Sgt. Ronald Watts, right, leaves the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in Chicago in October 2013 after being sentenced to 22 months in prison for stealing money from a federal informant. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Cook County prosecutors agreed on Wednesday to drop another 19 cases connected to ex-Chicago police Sgt. Ronald Watts and his crew — meaning that out of 100 allegedly tainted convictions highlighted in a mass petition effort last year, 59 have been thrown out.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for so long!” one petitioner exclaimed during the videoconferenced court hearing before prosecutors announced they would drop his case.

Watts and his team of tactical officers were accused of orchestrating a decadelong reign of terror starting in the early 2000s at the now-razed Ida B. Wells public housing complex on the South Side, systematically forcing residents and drug dealers alike to pay a “protection” tax and putting bogus cases on those who refused to do so.

Attorneys representing 88 Watts accusers filed petitions last summer asking a judge to throw out 100 convictions connected to the disgraced former sergeant and his crew.

Prosecutors said in November they would agree that five of those convictions should be tossed out. Wednesday’s hearing was the final of three separate hearings this month during which prosecutors announced their stances on the remaining cases.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said after the first of this month’s hearings that her office is committed to a case-by-case review of each conviction.

“We have to talk about them on an individual basis. It depends on who was working on the cases, the time period we’re looking at, the sufficiency of the evidence, or other evidence,” she said. “It is a process that has been painfully slow but one that we believe must be done meticulously.”

Of the original 100 cases highlighted in the mass petition, 41 may be headed for further hearings at which a judge will decide whether the convictions should stand.

Judge Erica Reddick, who has presided over the recent hearings, said from the bench earlier this month that the Watts era was “clearly shown to be a blight on the criminal justice system.”

When Watts was finally caught, in 2012, it was on relatively minor federal charges of shaking down a drug courier who turned out to be an FBI agent. Watts and Officer Kallatt Mohammed both pleaded guilty, and Watts received 22 months in prison. He was released in 2015.

About 169 convictions connected to Watts have been thrown out in recent years, according to attorney Joshua Tepfer, who has represented many Watts accusers.

mcrepeau@chicagotribune.com

‘Biden’s crack pipes’ uproar shows enduring stigma against drug users, Chicago health groups say

The big purple truck that delivers health supplies to drug users in Chicago’s suburbs carries more than 100 items — everything from syringes and condoms to snacks and winter coats. But there’s one other thing the harm reduction group Live4Lali hands out that suddenly has become the subject of a Washington, D.C., firestorm — a slender glass tube used to smoke crack cocaine and other drugs. It’s ...
CHICAGO, IL
