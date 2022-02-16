ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Court throws out part of conviction in 2013 porch shooting

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SvO1G_0eGfE2uh00

A Detroit-area man who fatally shot a young woman on his porch will get a new sentencing hearing after the Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously threw out part of his conviction.

The court said Ted Wafer's constitutional rights were violated when a jury was allowed to convict him of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the 2013 death of Renisha McBride.

“We are aware of no cases in this state in which defendants were convicted of and received punishments for both second-degree murder and statutory involuntary manslaughter on the basis of a single killing,” Justice David Viviano wrote.

It’s an important result for Wafer because his sentencing guidelines for murder were enhanced by the manslaughter conviction. He has served nearly eight years of a minimum prison sentence of 17 years.

The case will return to Wayne County court.

Wafer, now 63, opened his front door in Dearborn Heights and shot McBride, 19, through a screen door before dawn. He said he was awakened by pounding and feared for his life, though he didn’t call 911 first. A jury rejected his self-defense claim.

Prosecutors speculated that McBride, who had crashed her car hours earlier, might have been confused when she arrived on Wafer’s porch.

Wafer is white and McBride was Black; some people wondered in the aftermath of the shooting whether race was a factor, likening it to the 2012 shooting of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin . But race was hardly mentioned at trial.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

2 convicted in Deltona Xbox murders to appear in court

DELTONA, Fla. – Two men convicted in a gruesome mass murder in Deltona will appear in court Tuesday. Troy Victorino and Jerone Hunter, two of four suspects who beat six people and a dog to death inside a Deltona home in August 2004, will return to court for a hearing.
DELTONA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man convicted of shooting another man in the face

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was convicted of Attempted Second Degree Murder for a shooting in June 2019. Jamal Eric Boyer will be sentenced on March 14. The incident happened on June 3, 2019. Authorities say Boyer shot four rounds from the passenger side of a black Nissan...
PENSACOLA, FL
KMOV

Man convicted of 2018 shooting that left girlfriend paralyzed

FLORISSANT (KMOV.com) -- Jerome Tolliver was convicted Wednesday of shooting and paralyzing his girlfriend in 2018. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said Tolliver caused serious physical injury to his girlfriend on Jan. 23, 2018. She is paralyzed from the waist down from the shooting. Tolliver will be sentenced...
FLORISSANT, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Complex

Family of 13-Year-Old Florida Girl Sues School and Instagram After Arrest for False Accusations of Online Threats

The family of a 13-year-old Florida girl falsely accused of making violent threats against her school on social media is suing several parties who they claim are at fault. ABC News reports eighth-grader Nia Whims was arrested on Nov. 19 after a fellow student impersonated her on Instagram and threatened the school. She was kept in a juvenile detention center for 11 days, through Thanksgiving.
FLORIDA STATE
Ok Magazine

'The Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Alleged Suicide May Have Been The Result Of Foul Play Based On New Evidence Found By Law Enforcement

Law enforcement is now saying it is a possibility the death of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley may have been accidental or the result of foul play, according to new evidence discovered in their ongoing investigation. Article continues below advertisement. As OK! previously reported, Moseley's body was discovered...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayvon Martin
Oxygen

Plastic Surgeon Faces Criminal Charges After Surgery Led To Woman’s Death

A plastic surgeon in Colorado is facing criminal charges after one of his patients died as a result of a botched procedure. Dr. Geoffrey Kim, 52, surrendered to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after authorities obtained a warrant for his arrest on charges of first-degree aggravated assault and criminally negligent homicide related to the death of Emmalyn Nguyen, 18, according to their statement.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Domestic abuser convicted and jailed after victim sprayed him with SmartWater in UK first

SmartWater technology normally designed to catch burglars and thieves has been used to jail a domestic abuser for the first time.A woman in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was given a canister of the liquid as part of an initiative to prevent and detect repeat domestic abusers.In an incident earlier this month, the perpetrator visited the victim’s address in breach of a non-molestation order.She was able to spray him with the SmartWater solution and its unique tag was found on his clothing when he was arrested.West Yorkshire Police said the man was charged and convicted of breaching a non-molestation order and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
K92.3

Appeals Court Upholds Earlville Man Murder Conviction

The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of Todd Mullis, an Earlville man that was found guilty of killing his wife with a corn rake in 2018 said a report by Radio Iowa. Mullis was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Amy Mullis, by...
EARLVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sentencing#Detroit#Murder
Missoulian

Convicted killer files appeal to Montana Supreme Court

A man who shot several people in Missoula in 2019, killing two, has filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court. Johnathan Bertsch, 30, pleaded guilty in 2020 to one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide for a 2019 shooting just west of Missoula that left two people dead and severely injured two others, including Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
CBS DFW

Garland Teen Charged With Manslaughter In Shooting Death Of Friend On Porch

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The 15-year-old boy who was shot on his front porch back on Tuesday, Feb. 8 has died. His friend, also 15, who was with him and who Garland Police said shot him, has been charged with manslaughter. The tragedy happened in the 300 block of East Vista Drive. The other 15-year-old took off after the gun went off. When police found him, investigators said he and his friend were playing with a gun when he accidentally shot his friend. The teen’s identity is not being released due to being a juvenile. This is still an active investigation, and detectives are still trying to determine where the juvenile obtained the gun. “This is a tragic situation where two teenagers were playing with a gun, and one accidentally took the life of another,” the Garland Police Department said in a news release. “Communication and education are key when it comes to gun safety.” Anyone who has a gun in their home and would like a gun lock, the Garland Police Department can provide them at no cost.
GARLAND, TX
Oxygen

A Polygamist Preacher In California Becomes Main Suspect In His Wife's Disappearance

A polygamous preacher became the prime suspect when one of his wives disappeared from their San Diego home. How did it happen?. Friends described Joy Risker, 25, as a bubbly woman who sought out a father figure after her biological dad left the family when she was a teenager. Risker surrounded herself with friends and made regular appearances around the 1990s rave circuit before her mother encouraged her to join her at church. There, she met charismatic youth pastor Sean Goff, who took a liking to the young woman.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Crewe dog attack: Bullmastiff attacking woman and boy shot dead by police

Police in Crewe have shot dead a dog that attacked a boy and a woman as well as mauled another pet to death. The dog reportedly attacked a smaller dog first, before injuring a boy and woman, on Richmond Road in Crewe at around 3:30pm on Saturday. The woman and a teenage boy both sustained non-life threatening injuries, but were both taken to hospital for further treatment.The dog believed to have been a Bullmastiff-type breed and was shot dead by armed police who were called in.A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog that was dangerously...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bossip

DaBaby SLAMS Da Baby Uncle Over Bowling Alley Lawsuit, Alleges DaniLeigh’s Brother Is ‘Thirsty’ For Money

Rapper DaBaby and his lawyer have responded to the lawsuit he was served after the rapper and his crew put hands and feet on his baby mama's brother earlier this week at a bowling alley. Brandon Bills, the 29-year-old brother of singer DaniLeigh is suing DaBaby over the fight now. His reasoning for the swift lawsuit included assault, battery, emotional distress, and negligence according to court documents.
CELEBRITIES
Click10.com

Cop’s conviction in shooting of unarmed therapist overturned

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A Florida appeals court has overturned the conviction of a North Miami police officer in the 2016 shooting of an unarmed mental health therapist, saying a judge erred by not allowing testimony about the cop’s training. In 2019, Jonathan Aledda was convicted of misdemanor...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
The Independent

The Independent

513K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy