Ribbon, Infosys team to provide IT managed services offering

By Ravikash
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRibbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) is collaborating with Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to deliver an integrated IT Managed Services offering to global enterprises. The companies said the integrated solution enables global enterprises to seamlessly migrate from...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Seekingalpha.com

Raytheon announces executive leadership changes

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) has announced executive leadership changes, with Christopher Calio taking helm as the company's Chief Operating Officer. In the new role, Calio will manage the company's four business units as well as its technology and engineering; enterprise services and digital; and operations, quality, environmental, health and safety and supply chain functions.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Cloud Nine Web3 appoints new CEO and President

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies (OTCPK:CLGUF) appoints Lucas Russell as President and CEO, effective February 14, 2022. Allan Larmour has resigned as CEO and Sefton Fincham has resigned as President effective immediately. Mr. Larmour steps down as CEO to pursue other opportunities but will continue to remain a director of the...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Managed Service and Secure Network Solutions provider, Fusion Connect, selects CloudSense CPQ to drive sales and order management transformation

CloudSense platform will simplify B2B customer engagement and help scale growth smoothly. LONDON and DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudSense, provider of the market's most powerful Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) platform has been chosen to underpin a strategic sales and order management transformation program at Fusion Connect, a leading managed service provider of cloud communications and secure network solutions.
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

EPR Properties CEO to add chair title; two new directors to join board

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), the REIT that specializes in leisure and recreation venues such as movie theaters, is adding two members to its board — a retired partner from a major accounting firm and an executive at a prominent non-profit. Its board also intends to elect Gregory K. Silvers, the...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Where Can Investors Hide Money In A Bear Market; What To Consider

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Amazon has $1 trillion of untapped value, Third Point's Dan Loeb is said to argue

Activist investor Dan Loeb of hedge fund Third Point believes that Amazon has about $1 trillion of untapped value between its e-commerce business and its Amazon Web Services cloud unit. Loeb made the comments on a call to the hedge fund's investors today that discussed the fund's 2021 performance, according...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

3D Systems Corporation: Evaluating Its Transformation

Today, we take our first look at a player in the emerging 3D printing space, aptly named 3D Systems Corporation. No great mind has ever existed without a touch of madness.”― Aristotle. Today, we take our first in-depth look at 3D Systems Corporation (DDD). The shares have been...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Don't Buy Blackstone, Buy Patria Investments Instead

Successful asset management businesses create fortunes. Co-produced by Jussi Askola for High Yield Investor. I love asset management businesses. They essentially allow you to participate in the returns of different investments without having to put much or any of your own capital on the line. If you are able to...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

GE Aviation wins Singapore Airlines engine order valued at $2.8B

General Electric (NYSE:GE) +1% pre-market after Singapore Airlines ordered 22 GE9X engines to power its fleet of Boeing 777-9 aircraft, including a 12-year GE TrueChoice services contract, in a deal valued at $2.8B at list price. Singapore Airlines has a total of 31 Boeing 777-9 aircraft on order and is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

DoorDash and McDonald's negotiate new commission rates

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is planning to raise fees charged on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) restaurants that are slow to prepare orders while agreeing to lower its base commission rate for delivery to 11.6% vs a prior rate of 15.5%, according to documents seen by The Wall Street Journal. The rate and policy changes...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Lone Pine Capital takes new positions in Mastercard & Visa

Lone Pine Capital, the Greenwich Connecticut based private investment management firm, took new positions in Block, Inc (NYSE:SQ), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and Visa (NYSE:V), totaling 277K shares, 4.82M shares, and 4.83M shares, respectively according to its latest 13F filing. Additionally, the fund also added key positions in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to ~617K...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

JPMorgan Chase credit card delinquencies, charge-offs edge up in January

Typical of the post-holiday shopping season, JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.1%) credit card delinquency rate edged up 0.70% in January vs. 0.66% in December, a sign that credit card payments are heading to more normal patterns. A year ago, Chase's delinquency rate stood at 0.99%. Net charge-offs of 1.02% also crept...
CREDITS & LOANS
Seekingalpha.com

Bank of America offers new feature to let ecommerce customers pay from bank account

Introduced in conjunction with Banked Ltd., this new payment solution makes online checkout a simpler process since it does not require credit or debit card details, the bank said. The feature is currently available in the United Kingdom, the bank noted. Subsequent roll-outs will occur in other countries and regions...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Alteryx trades high on reporting record Q4 ARR, strong outlook

Alteryx (AYX +9.4%) trades high after its Q4 earnings and revenue (+8% Y/Y) beat estimates led by the largest increase in net new ARR; the company ended the quarter with $638M (+30% Y/Y). Q4 reported 7,936 customers, a 12% Y/Y increase with 247 net new customers added in Q4. It...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Deere & Company (DE) CEO John May on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2022 10:00 AM ET. Jill Sanchez - Manager, Sustainability and Investor Relations. Good morning and welcome to the Deere & Company First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Josh Jepsen, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Marathon Oil Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+566.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (+87.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, MRO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Waste Connections: Price Leadership Supports Longer-Term Compounding Potential

Waste Connections delivers a strong quarter, with its pricing power helping it defy industry-wide cost headwinds. Waste Connections (WCN), a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection services for commercial, industrial, and residential customers, recently posted a surprisingly strong quarter backed by robust pricing in the face of inflationary pressures - the FQ4 ‘21 price increase of 5.7% was the highest in over a decade, while the fiscal 2022 guidance for pricing growth of +6.5% to +7% also impressed. Looking ahead, pricing should continue to be a key driver for WCN as it looks to offset rising inflationary trends (mainly labor expenses) into fiscal 2022, underpinning its double-digit % overall revenue growth target. With the company also positioned for outsized capital return and accretive M&A given the under-levered balance sheet, I see plenty of upside to the earnings growth trajectory.
ECONOMY

