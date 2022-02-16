Windsor Fashions reportedly planning IPO

Solid preliminary results ahead of IPO. Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) develops, manufactures, distributes luxury menswear and accessories for men as well as womenswear products under the Thom Browne brand. Unlike other Italian companies with over a billion in top-line revenues such as Armani, Otb, Max Mara group among others, Ermenegildo Zegna was born as a textile company and has evolved into a textile-clothing group with an almost exclusive specialization in the men's sector. In this process, it resembles Loro Piana (part of LVMH Group), but it remains a unique proposition, having strengthened the industrial part with acquisitions of Italian excellence.
