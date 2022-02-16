Suspected Drug Dealer Charged With Murder In Mayes County Man's Overdose Death

Mayes County prosecutors have charged a suspected drug dealer with murder, after they say a Pryor man who bought fentanyl from her, overdosed and died.

Prosecutors say Donielle Brigance sold the pills to the victim last summer and he died two days later. Pryor Police Investigators say they investigate every drug overdose as a homicide. In this case, police say they found text messages on the victim's phone showing Donielle Brigance had sold him 20 fentanyl pills for $700.

Pryor Police found Aaron Jenks dead from a drug overdose, inside a home in June. They say investigators searched the Jenks’ phone and found text messages about selling him pills, from Donielle Brigance.

The texts referred to the pills as “fent pressed”, which usually sell for ten pills for $400.

“They can be sold by the dealers as anything. OxyContin, Oxycodone, but what we are seeing is it is just a pressed mixture with fentanyl in it,” said Sergeant Justin Allen with Pryor Police.

The affidavit says when investigators interviewed Brigance in December, she admitted she told the victim to be careful with the pills because they have fentanyl in them. Investigators say that proves she knew what she was selling was dangerous.

“If you deal narcotics and narcotics take the life of another, you committed a felony that resulted in that death, and you will be investigated for homicide,” said Allen.

This is the third overdose in Pryor in the last 13 years where the suspected dealer has been charged with murder. They say fentanyl is a huge problem that is getting worse, and people need to be held accountable.

“In my experience, if a life is lost by a product they’ve dealt, they don’t show a whole lot of emotion to that. It is a money game, and it’s about selling a product and making money and it’s destroying our communities and it is going to continue to do so, but we will be here and going to continue to combat it,” said Allen.

This investigation was a team effort by Pryor Police and The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Brigance was arrested yesterday in Tulsa County by OBN for drugs and she will eventually be brought to Mayes County.