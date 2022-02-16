ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayes County, OK

Suspected Drug Dealer Charged With Murder In Mayes County Man's Overdose Death

By Reagan Ledbetter
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PGI2r_0eGfAJyd00

Mayes County prosecutors have charged a suspected drug dealer with murder, after they say a Pryor man who bought fentanyl from her, overdosed and died.

Prosecutors say Donielle Brigance sold the pills to the victim last summer and he died two days later. Pryor Police Investigators say they investigate every drug overdose as a homicide. In this case, police say they found text messages on the victim's phone showing Donielle Brigance had sold him 20 fentanyl pills for $700.

Pryor Police found Aaron Jenks dead from a drug overdose, inside a home in June. They say investigators searched the Jenks’ phone and found text messages about selling him pills, from Donielle Brigance.

The texts referred to the pills as “fent pressed”, which usually sell for ten pills for $400.

“They can be sold by the dealers as anything. OxyContin, Oxycodone, but what we are seeing is it is just a pressed mixture with fentanyl in it,” said Sergeant Justin Allen with Pryor Police.

The affidavit says when investigators interviewed Brigance in December, she admitted she told the victim to be careful with the pills because they have fentanyl in them. Investigators say that proves she knew what she was selling was dangerous.

“If you deal narcotics and narcotics take the life of another, you committed a felony that resulted in that death, and you will be investigated for homicide,” said Allen.

This is the third overdose in Pryor in the last 13 years where the suspected dealer has been charged with murder. They say fentanyl is a huge problem that is getting worse, and people need to be held accountable.

“In my experience, if a life is lost by a product they’ve dealt, they don’t show a whole lot of emotion to that. It is a money game, and it’s about selling a product and making money and it’s destroying our communities and it is going to continue to do so, but we will be here and going to continue to combat it,” said Allen.

This investigation was a team effort by Pryor Police and The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Brigance was arrested yesterday in Tulsa County by OBN for drugs and she will eventually be brought to Mayes County.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pryor, OK
County
Mayes County, OK
Pryor, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Mayes County, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Drugs#Drug Overdose#Drug Dealers#Oxycodone
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Charged With Tulsa Murder Arrested In Texas

An arrest has been made in a deadly December shooting says Tulsa Police. 31-year-old Courtney Mikial Thomas was arrested in North Texas on Friday and is suspected of shooting and killing Jennifer Hernandez near Pine and Peoria on December 15. Police say Hernandez crashed her SUV into a light pole after she was shot in the chest and died at the scene.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

OHP: Perry Woman Dies In Sunday Morning Collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Perry woman died in a collision Sunday morning. The collision happened just after 3 a.m. along U.S. Highway 177 near West Glencoe Road in Stillwater. Authorities said two vehicles were involved in the collision, but troopers are still investigating what led to the crash.
PERRY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Investigate Stabbing In Tulsa Neighborhood

Tulsa Police are investigating a stabbing near 36th and Garnett on Wednesday. Officers said a man was found in the street with three stab wounds. According to police, while EMSA was treating the victim, the suspect Misty Dawn Sparkman walked out and was taken into custody. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy