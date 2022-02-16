ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Walmart exec joins Bed Bath & Beyond

By Marianne Wilson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBed Bath & Beyond has named new brand and digital marketing leaders. The home goods retailer has appointed Mark Danzig has as senior VP, creative and Umesh Sripad as senior VP digital. They will lead teams recently reorganized under Rafeh Masood, executive VP and chief customer officer. Previously, from...

