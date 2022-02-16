ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas African American Museum Views The City Through The Prism Of Black Life

By Steve Pickett
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dm2i8_0eGf9NVH00

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If there’s any place that symbolizes Dallas’ headquarters for Black history and culture, the African America Museum may be it.

From century-old archives to images of Black political and social movements no more than three or four decades ago, many aspects of Black history are part of the daily display under the domed structure of the Dallas African American Museum. The vaulted, circular ceiling nestled next to a spiraling, winding staircase is a work of art in its own regard, many have assessed.

But what it holds inside is the real sight that many come to see.

Within the gallery spaces of the museum located in Fair Park is a view of Dallas through the prism of Black life; its era of athletic excellence in segregated schools to its celebration of Black entertainment stars published in Fort Worth’s “Sepia Magazine” 60 to 70 years ago.

The museum stands as a repository of art, culture and community – with Dallas Black History at the forefront of its focus.

Visitors browse the galleries of folk art crafted by Black artists, absorb the accolades of athletic feats from the era of racial segregation, view the collection of images captured of Dallas’ political and social advocates and activists.

Robert Edison is the Museum’s Education Curator. He said, “The great scholar, Carter G Woodson, the father of Black History, said there’s no such thing as ‘Negro History,’ as he called it. It’s a missing part of American history. So what our museum does is present that missing part of American history as it relates to national, state, local and international history.”

The African American Museum of Dallas opens its doors five days a week. For almost 50 years now, the Museum itself has been part of Dallas’ history.

But the museum was not the first exhibition space centered on Black life and achievement. The Hall of Negro Life stood as part of Texas’ centennial celebration of independence from Mexico.

But sadly, the building was torn down.

That history can be found now inside the building that still celebrates, remembers, and uplifts Dallas’ Black history located on the grounds of Fair Park.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Black History Month: USS Hornet Museum Unveils Special Exhibit Honoring African American Military Heroes

ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — The U.S. military was the first American institution to full accept and integrate African Americans into its ranks. As part of Black History Month, the USS Hornet Museum in Alameda is offering a special exhibit honoring African Americans who distinguished themselves in the military, but whose stories are seldom told. “I’m like a kid in a candy store,” says Leon Watkins, as he enters the lower deck of the USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum. “I mean, we get a chance to uncover history that most people have never heard of.” His exhibit, entitled “Walking Ghosts of Black...
ALAMEDA, CA
onedetroitpbs.org

Detroit Book City Hosts African American Family Book Expo for Black History Month

American Black Journal Host Stephen Henderson catches up with the Detroit Book City bookstore to learn about its upcoming African American Family Book Expo and its initiative to further literacy in communities of color. Stephen speaks to the event organizer, Janeice Haynes, the president and CEO of Detroit Book City, as well as the featured guest author Dr. Lathardus Goggins II about being able to promote the joy of reading to Black families in Southeast Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Bensalem Times

African American Museum of Bucks County to receive $10,000 donation

The Samuel Staten, Sr. Charitable Trust, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is presenting the African American Museum of Bucks County with a $10,000 donation to be used toward the development of the museum’s new permanent home in Middletown Township. The presentation is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. at the Bucks County Visitor Center, 3207 Street Road, Bensalem.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
KBTX.com

A look inside of the Brazos Valley African American Museum

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley African American Museum is celebrating Black History Month by offering free admission for the entire month of February. The museum first opened on July 22, 2006 and has since been the place to go to learn about all of the people and places that helped shaped the Brazos Valley into what it is today.
MUSEUMS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

16 museums that celebrate African American history

‘Historically, African American history has not been widely taught in high schools or colleges, so it is no surprise to see a proliferation of museums devoted to Black history,” says Calvin Riley, the founder and curator of the George B. Vashon Heritage Museum of African American History in St. Louis. The Vashon museum is one of more than 100 museums nationwide dedicated to African American history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KLTV

East Texas museum showcasing impactful stories of African-Americans

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - February is Black History Month and the Gregg County Historical Museum is celebrating with a special exhibit. Journey Stories, Celebrating Black Life, History, and Culture is on display this month. The exhibit shows the stories of people from the greater Longview area who have contributed to African-American culture in the city and county. The people showcased in the exhibit have contributed to sports, medicine, education, and science just to name a few.
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Gallery#African American#Racism#Sepia Magazine#Dallas Black History
onedetroitpbs.org

2/08/22: American Black Journal – The History of Black History Month, African American Family Book Expo

ASALH Shares Founding of Black History Month, Discusses Importance Today. Host Stephen Henderson sits down with Dr. W. Marvin Dulaney, the president of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), for a captivating conversation about ASALH’s founding of Black History Month and it’s importance in today’s racial landscape. The two discuss the original vision of the organization’s founder, historian and educator Dr. Carter G. Woodson, as well as the theme for the organization’s virtual festival this year: Black health and wellness.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Dallas Observer

Commemorating the Black Diaspora through History and Cuisine around Dallas

February is not just the coldest and shortest month on our Gregorian calendar. It’s also the time to reflect on the contributions of a people whose genesis began in the vast continent of Africa. Although Black History should be celebrated 365 days a year, this is the month where we take pause to appreciate the prestigious and honorable contributions of Americans who were once considered “three-fifths of a person” in this country. In the beginning, these men, women and children were stolen from their homes and brought to foreign lands to be stripped of their identity, heritage and their history. Over time these people, above all odds, chose to fight for rights and basic human decency to create a vibrant and rich culture that today is revered and often imitated.
DALLAS, TX
ABC Action News

A look at Stonehenge through the ages: British Museum exhibit brings builders to life

A new exhibition at the British Museum in London aims to shed new light on the ancient Stonehenge monument and on the people who built it. Curator Neil Wilkin says many people feel like they know Stonehenge, one of Britain's most visited monuments, but less is known about the society that created it. "The World of Stonehenge" exhibition tells their story through more than 430 objects, from stone axes to gold jewelry and the oldest surviving map of the stars in the world.
MUSEUMS
PaloAltoOnline

A homegrown museum brings Black history to life

Carolyn Hoskins' passion project explores the Black American legacy — and aims to leave one too. Carolyn Hoskins' grandson Domini was only 5 years old when he posed the question that would change her life. "Granny, aren't there any other Black people that did anything besides Martin Luther King...
BELMONT, CA
WJLA

African American Folklore Museum Event

Washington ABC7 — 7 News is celebrating Black History Month all month long, and we are highlighting a Prince William County museum that's bringing African American folklore to life. Lisa Timmerman, The Executive Director of Historic Dumfries Virginia and The Weems-Botts Museum tells about a special day for children.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
103K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy