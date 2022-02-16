ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Gov’t Mule coming to Kirby Center

Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLLmX_0eGf9Dg100
Gov’t Mule, led by Grammy Award-winning vocalist and songwriter Warren Haynes, will be making a stop at the F.M. Kirby Center on April 13. Jay Sansone | Submitted

WILKES-BARRE — Gov’t Mule, led by Grammy Award-winning vocalist and songwriter Warren Haynes, will be making a stop at the F.M. Kirby Center on April 13.

The stop is part of the band’s spring tour in support of their recently-released album Heavy Load Blues, which was released in November of last year and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart, the third Gov’t Mule album to debut at the top of the chart.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. The band will begin their tour on April 6 in Syracuse, N.Y.

Gov’t Mule was formed in 1994 as a side project by Warren Haynes and Allen Woody, who were both members of the Allman Brothers Band at the time.

The group’s lineup now consists of Haynes, Matt Abts (who joined the group shortly after it was formed in 1994), Danny Louis and Jorgen Carlsson.

The band has released over 20 live and studio albums since they came together, and have become world-renowned for their live shows.

Their most recent album, Heavy Load Blues, features a mix of original songs written by Haynes and covers from artists like Tom Waits, Howlin’ Wolf, The Animals and more.

— Staff Report

'Laundry and Bourbon,' 'Mother's Day,' 'Silent Sky' all feature strong women. Maybe you'd like to visit a Texas porch where some good old Southern gals are sipping bourbon and Coke, gossiping and talking about past joys — like a ride in a pink Thunderbird that "glistened like sin" — and current problems — like a young daughter whose kleptomania has her stuffing her pockets in a store until she resembles "a beach ball with legs."
Times Leader

Times Leader

