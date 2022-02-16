ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs distillery claims to host 'biggest bloody mary bar' in the state

By Amanda Hancock
 4 days ago
Multiple garnishes make a bloody mary bar what some call a breakfast in a drink. 1350 Distilling near downtown Colorado Springs says it h as “Colorado’s Biggest Bloody Mary Bar.”

Opinions about bloody marys can be stronger than the drink itself.

When bringing up the popular cocktail, debate pours in. What makes a good one? Which garnishes and how many? Spicy or sour? Celery stick or pickle?

A classic bloody mary contains a few basic ingredients: vodka, tomato juice and various spices and seasonings.

That’s where the simplicity ends. Fans of the go-to brunch sipper have preferences on each aspect of what goes into what they’re drinking. And those standards are not easily quenched, at least for a bloody mary stickler like Jake Weien.

On visits to brunch spots in Colorado Springs and in other cities, Weien was often less than thrilled by the bloody mary offerings. He’s especially critical of build-your-own bars that lack ample options for spices, seasonings and garnishes. “In some places, it’s minimal,” he said. “It’s like, ‘I have more ingredients at my house.’”

Michelle, a server at 1350 Distilling, 520 E, Pikes Peak Ave, demonstrates how to make a bloody mary at the bloody mary bar.

So when Weien and his business partners prepared to open a local distillery, there was also talk about a bloody mary bar built to impress.

Weien wasn’t going to settle for something small.

The result is a weekly event billed as “Colorado’s Biggest Bloody Mary Bar,” held at 1350 Distilling near downtown Colorado Springs.

The set-up features more than 75 ingredients, including several mixes, seasonings, hot sauces and condiments ranging from Goldfish crackers to miniature hot dogs.

The bloody mary bar at 1350 Distillling features more than 75 ingredients, including several mixes, seasonings, hot sauces and condiments.

Each bloody mary comes with a base of vodka or, to mix things up, gin made by 1350 Distilling. It costs $11.

After opening in November 2019, months before the pandemic shut down its tasting room, 1350 is still working on getting its name out there. Hosting events and food trucks has helped.

As does giving one event such an eye-catching title.

Any true fan of bloody marys would be drawn to trying out a place with the most options in the state.

How can Weien confirm such a claim to fame, though?

“Personal research,” he said.

Angel Claudio and Dawn Claudio (left to right) make their own Bloody Mary drinks at 1350 Distilling near downtown on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2020. The distillery and bar boasts to have “Colorado’s Biggest Bloody Mary Bar”. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

“We’ve looked all over the place and as far as know, no one comes close,” he added. “We’re taking what most bars have and doubling or tripling the amount of options.”

Colorado Springs is home to popular brunch spots such as Mother Muffs, Urban Egg and Denver Biscuit Company, each of which promote their bloody marys among other menu items.

If it’s a Sunday at 1350, it’s all about the bloody mary. The distillery usually has a food truck on site, but one joy of the bloody mary is that food isn’t always necessary.

“It’s known as breakfast in a glass,” Weien said. “If you put all the right stuff in there, it’s very filling.”

It’s easy to do with a spread of so many ingredients, a sight that Weien calls like a “mini theme park” for bloody mary lovers.

“I’m proud of it,” he said. “It’s something I tell everybody that we have.”

Weien said he’ll keep adding ingredients. And he’s prepared to defend 1350’s title of being the biggest bloody mary bar in town.

“We’d love for someone to challenge us,” he said.

