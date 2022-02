Rich Dollaz didn’t want to open up about his romance with Mariahlynn. “Love And Hip Hop New York” stars Mariahlynn and Rich Dollaz shocked fans when it was revealed they had a romance. In fact, Mariahlynn made the revelation at the reunion years ago. And she said that it bothered her that Rich kept things a secret. For Mariahlynn, it just seemed as if Rich didn’t want to claim her. Interestingly enough, Rich had no problem opening up about his romance with Erica Mena on the show. Although he and Erica have clashed a lot over the years, they made progress on “VH1: Family Reunion.” Rich even said that he had unfinished business with Erica. So it was important for her to see how much’s he’s changed. Plus, they had a flirty moment.

