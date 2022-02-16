ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fire Weather Warning February 16--With Snow In The Forecast

highplainsobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlert: The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CST this...

highplainsobserver.com

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
Fox News

Stormy weather forecast across West

The next big storm system is starting to crank up across the West, bringing the potential for strong winds, heavy snow and severe weather over the next few days. Ahead of the cold front associated with this system, gusty and warm air will enhance fire danger today from the Southwest to the Plains.
UPI News

11 states under threat of severe weather this week

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- AccuWeather forecasters have been watching out for a major severe weather outbreak since last week, and their latest forecast shows a clearer picture of how that outbreak could unfold around the middle of this week. The severe weather outbreak will be associated with a potent storm...
#Weather Warning
Washington Post

Storm to bring Midwest snow, severe weather to South starting midweek

After a week of relatively quiet weather across the Lower 48, the atmosphere is about to reload as a powerful new storm system develops this week and tracks across the country. Its effects will be most pronounced Wednesday and Thursday when it sweeps through the central and eastern United States.
Washington Post

Sprawling storm to unleash heavy snow, high winds, flooding and severe weather

A major storm system is set to charge across the Lower 48 on Wednesday through Friday, causing temperatures to spike before crashing as winter eradicates the first breaths of spring. The clashing air masses will bring inclement weather, with severe thunderstorms, flooding, heavy snow and strong winds all likely across a zone from the Southwest and the Rockies through the South and Midwest and into northern New England.
WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Warm Weather Continues with Storms on Thursday

More unseasonable warm weather in the mid state through Thursday. A round of strong-severe storms possible Thursday. Overnight mostly clear with a low in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be windy and warm, but clouds will move in. Afternoon highs will be near 70. Thursday, expect clouds and more wind...
